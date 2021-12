LOS ANGELES - Starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, the satirical comedy Don't Look Up imagines what can happen when science is ignored or hijacked by those in power.

Premiering on Netflix on Dec 24, the movie casts DiCaprio and Lawrence as two lowly astronomers who discover a comet headed for earth that will extinguish all life on the planet.