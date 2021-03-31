Crash Landing On You to return as musical

SEOUL • While there is still no news about a second season of mega hit K-drama Crash Landing On You, fans of the cross-border romance will be happy to know it is coming back in the form of a musical.

Studio Dragon, the media firm which produced the drama, is working with production companies T2N Media and Pop Music on the musical adaptation, which is slated to be staged in Seoul in the middle of next year.

Casting for the leads is reportedly about to start, although it is not known if beloved original stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will be involved, or if they have any singing abilities.

In the drama series, the character played by Hyun was not only a North Korean soldier, but also a concert pianist, so a musical adaptation seems like a natural progression.

The show broke cable television viewership records when it aired from 2019 to last year, and was also one of the most streamed shows on Netflix internationally.

The chemistry between the two leads was so sizzling that it spilled over to real life.

Hyun and Son confirmed earlier this year that they are dating, much to the delight of fans, who have dubbed the union #BinJin on social media.