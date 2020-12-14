Concert series at Capitol Theatre to feature up to 100 live audience members for each show

SINGAPORE - A new concert series at the Capitol Theatre in January and February (2021) will feature Singaporean artists such as Jeremy Monteiro, Jimmy Ye and Art Fazil performing in front of up to 100 audience members in each show.

The five-part series, AL!VE, will take place on Jan 21 to 23 and Feb 5 and 6.

The first concert on Jan 21 will feature singers Art, Hyrul Anuar, Rahila Rashun and club circuit veterans Jive Talkin'.

The Jan 22 show will boast jazz musicians and singers Monteiro, Louis Soliano, Alemay Fernandez, Melissa Tham and Siti Iman. The show on Jan 23 is a solo concert by Joi Chua.

The Feb 5 show will feature singers Sherman Zhuo, Tien Chong, Relyne Ban, Wilson Huang, Cherelle Tan and Marcus Lee. Singer Ye will stage a solo concert on the last show on Feb 6.

Tickets for AL!VE will be priced from $58 to $118 and will go on sale from Thursday (Dec 17) 11am for those who subscribe to organisers IMC Live Global's newsletter. Public sales start on Friday (Dec 18) 11am.

The audience will have to adhere to safe management measures.

They do not have go for pre-event testing, unlike two other recently announced concerts at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Friday and Saturday (Dec 18 and 19), and Pasir Panjang Power Station on Sunday (Dec 20). These two concerts are open to audiences up to 500 and 400 respectively.

Book it

AL!VE VOL 1-5

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

WHEN: Jan 21 to 23 and Feb 5 and 6, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $58 to $118 through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg)