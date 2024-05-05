City Hunter manga hero drops the sexism for live-action film

TOKYO – Attracting global audiences with a live-action adaptation of a classic Japanese manga can be tough, and even more so when the protagonist is a notorious philanderer.

That was the problem Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki faced in rendering the elite sniper in the 1980s manga hit City Hunter palatable for the 2020s in the film version that is available on Netflix.

It debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films for the week of April 22 to 28, garnering 5.3 million views since its April 25 premiere.

Set in Tokyo’s seedy underbelly, the action comedy revolves around assassin and detective Ryo Saeba (Suzuki), who is tasked with “sweeping” criminals off the streets.

The brainchild of manga author Tsukasa Hojo, City Hunter has sold more than 50 million copies over the years, inspiring live-action adaptations globally including a 1993 Hong Kong thriller starring Jackie Chan.

Belying his icy sangfroid as a sniper, Saeba’s lewd jokes and other sexist behaviour were a regular fixture in the comic.

Aware that this might grate today, Suzuki, tapped to play Saeba in the new film, said his team had created some “rules”.

“We made it a rule that Ryo Saeba, in our live-action version, will not touch someone’s body without their consent,” added the 41-year-old.

While the original manga, serialised in 1985, contained some “very explicit” depictions that a subsequent anime adaptation then downplayed on television, “we updated them even further with a contemporary audience in mind”, Suzuki said.

Also on the checklist were not allowing the character to joke about someone’s sexuality and having an intimacy coordinator, he said.