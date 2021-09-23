Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi denies acting in new movie which also stars Tony Leung

SHANGHAI - Fans who are looking forward to seeing Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi and Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai on the big screen again will be disappointed for now.

There have been rumours that the pair will be acting again in a spy movie set during World War II, with the Chinese title Nameless.

The project is listed on China's Douban, an IMDb-like website, and names Zhang, Leung and actor Zhu Yawen as cast members.

On Wednesday (Sep 22), Zhang, 42, posted on Weibo a photo of her kissing her two younger children on Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Tuesday this year.

She is married to Chinese rocker Wang Feng, 50, and also has two stepdaughters from his previous relationship and marriage.

Zhang wrote: "I was so busy today that I forgot to eat the mooncakes, but the hugs and kisses from these two little fellows sweetened my heart. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival."

Many fans sent their well wishes to her, with one fan asking: "Is Sister Ziyi filming soon? I will support your Poem this year and Nameless next year."

Zhang replied to the comment: "I have not heard about it" and used a cross mark emoji, implying that she will not be filming soon.

Zhang will be appearing in the upcoming movie anthology My Country, My Parents, a film which celebrates the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party and will be released for China's upcoming National Day holiday.

She will also be making her directorial debut and starring in Poem, one of the short films in the anthology.

Zhang has collaborated with Leung thrice since she rose to fame in Taiwanese director Lee Ang's martial arts movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2020).

They were co-stars in gongfu epic Hero (2002), romantic drama 2046 (2004) and martial arts film Grandmaster (2013). The last movie won her Best Actress at the Golden Horse Awards.

Meanwhile, Leung, 59, has been getting rave reviews for his role in the Marvel superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.