Celine Dion loses ability to control her muscles due to stiff-person syndrome

CANADA – Canadian superstar Celine Dion has lost the ability to control her muscles as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome, her elder sister Claudette Dion said.

In an interview with Canadian website 7 Jours, Ms Claudette, 77, shared a distressing update on her sibling’s health battle, a year after the pop diva announced she is suffering from the rare autoimmune neurological disorder.

“She doesn’t have control over her muscles,” said Ms Claudette. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’”

Ms Claudette added that Dion, 55, famous for hits such as My Heart Will Go On (1997) and Because You Loved Me (1996), still wants to perform despite her illness.

“It’s true that in both our dreams, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

She said: “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what gets to me. Since it’s one case in millions, scientists didn’t do that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

According to Ms Claudette, their sister Linda has been living with Dion in Las Vegas in the United States as the singer receives care from doctors who specialise in stiff-person syndrome.

Dion made a rare public appearance on Oct 30 when she attended a National Hockey League match between her hometown team Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Photographs and videos of the singer chatting with the head coach and players were shared on social media, prompting many to assume Dion was on the road to recovery.

She also shared photos of her posing with her three sons – Rene-Charles, 22, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13 – after the match on her social media, with the caption: “My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night.”