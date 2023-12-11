BTS’ RM and V begin mandatory military service

SEOUL – Rapper RM and singer V of K-pop sensation BTS began their mandatory military service on Dec 11.

The two bandmates entered an army training centre in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, according to industry sources.

Singer V, 27, is reported to have volunteered to serve in the 35th Special Mission Battalion, a special duty team in charge of defending Seoul.

The two superstars bid farewell to BTS fans – known as Army – through posts on their personal social media accounts and fan community platform, Weverse.

“The hardest part is not being able to make happy memories with Army for a while,” wrote V on Weverse on Dec 11, posting numerous pictures of the group and himself with a short haircut.

“I will come back healthier after 18 months, so you should also take care of your health. Let’s make precious memories like we always used to when we come back.”

V also asked fans to enjoy the content prepared for when the band are away.

RM, 29, wrote on Weverse: “The past 10 years that I’ve lived as BTS were filled with happiness.

“I do not doubt that something better will be waiting for us when this is all over. I believe that this time will serve to give us new inspiration and to learn.”

The BTS leader added: “I might be lonely once in a while, but my heart will be filled with all your love. I hope that I can also fill your heart with my love. This is a farewell only for a while. Let’s meet in the future. I hope that my love reaches you all.”

Singers Jimin, 28, and Jungkook, 26, will begin their mandatory military service on Dec 12.

With the four enlisting this week, all seven BTS members will be actively serving their mandatory military duty.

Jin, 31, the eldest in the group, began his service in December 2022, followed by J-Hope, 29, in April and Suga, 30, in September 2023.

Jin and J-Hope are serving as assistant instructors at a military recruit training centre. Suga is fulfilling his compulsory military service through alternative service. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK