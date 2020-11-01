Bookmark This! Ep 17: Reviewing The 2020 Booker Prize

Who will win the Booker Prize? Will it be a historical novel about Ethiopia's unsung women soldiers or an incisive debut about American campus racism?

In the latest episode of this monthly literary podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho (right) and Toh Wen Li (far right) break down the prize's unusually diverse shortlist ahead of the winner's announcement on Nov 19. Listen at str.sg/Jufx

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: str.sg/oeLG

• Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg

BESTSELLERS

FICTION

1. (2) Before The Coffee Gets Cold: Tales From The Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (1) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

3. (-) Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

4. (7) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

5. (6) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

7. (-) 1984 by George Orwell

8. (-) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

9. (9) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

10. (8) To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars by Christopher Paolini

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (5) Surrounded By Psychopaths by Thomas Erikson

4. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

5. (-) PAP V. PAP by Cherian George and Donald Low

6. (4) Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

7. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (9) The Tyranny Of Merit by Michael J. Sandel

8. (10) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

9. (-) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

10. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) The Trials Of Apollo #5: The Tower Of Nero by Rick Riordan

3. (3) A Tale Of Magic #2: A Tale Of Witchcraft by Chris Colfer

4. (7) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

6. (6) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

7. (5) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

8. (8) Geronimo Stilton #76 Superstore Surprise by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

10. (-) The Witches by Roald Dahl

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.