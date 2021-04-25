Billionaire Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live with guest Miley Cyrus

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Billionaire Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 8, NBC said on Saturday (April 24).

Musical guest Miley Cyrus will mark her sixth appearance as the musical guest.

Cyrus retweeted the scheduling announcement of Saturday Night Live, which also streams on Peacock.

The news comes as Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX, celebrates the arrival of Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station on Saturday.

Musk, who has a cult-like following on social media, has made appearances in entertainment shows over the years. In 2018, he smoked cannabis during a podcast with California comedian Joe Rogan that touched upon everything from flame throwers and artificial intelligence to the end of the universe. Tesla’s shares fell the following day.

Cyrus, who recently launched her studio album Plastic Hearts, said in March she’s partnering up with Square’s CashApp to give away US$1 million (S$1.3 million) worth of stock.