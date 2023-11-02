‘Best screamer in Singapore’: Musician paralysed after stage accident dies of cancer at 32

SINGAPORE – Local musician Melvin Ong, who became a prominent paraplegic after a stage accident left him paralysed in 2019, died on Tuesday of lung cancer. He was 32.

Ong was front man of the three-piece metal band Hrvst (pronounced harvest), known in the alternative music scene for their “big” sound and riotous compositions.

“Ask anyone, they’ll tell you he was the best screamer in Singapore,” said former Hrvst guitarist Sanjay Mohan.

“In real life, he could be self-conscious but on stage, he was a ‘monster’.”

In 2019, the band was performing at the Esplanade Annexe studio when Mr Ong fell off the stage and fractured his spine in two places. The freak accident left him paralysed from the neck down.

The band had been on the verge of a European tour, buoyed by the increasing attention on Mr Ong’s emotive vocals, said Mr Mohan.

But his fall ended Hrvst’s run on the stage and the trio called it quits in 2021.

Three years after his fall, Mr Ong was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer – the disease that would claim his life.

Mr Mohan, 33, who has known Ong since they were schoolboys, remembered him as a “sonic rebel”.

The pair co-wrote Hrvst’s songs and they revelled in writing music “wrongly”, often stringing discordant notes together, gleefully rucking the line between sound and melody, said Mohan.

Their songs, which had titles like Fear Reduction and Silver Spoon, won the band a loyal fan base.

Unable to lift the bass or unleash his throaty shouts after his accident, Mr Ong still persisted in making music.

In a tradition established long before Mr Ong’s fall, Mr Mohan continued visiting Mr Ong at home weekly to show him the tunes he had written.

“I’d try to write something and he would tell me if it was nice. He’d add vocals, not screaming but whispering,” said Mr Mohan.

“That’s just the kind of guy Mel was.”