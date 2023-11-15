At The Movies: Strong action, confused ethics in The Hunger Games prequel

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (PG13)

157 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: Sixty-four years before the events of dystopian actioner The Hunger Games (2012), future despot Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is an 18-year-old student. It is the 10th edition of the Hunger Games, deadly contests designed to humiliate the districts that rebelled against The Capitol. Coriolanus is given the task of mentoring Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a girl from a poor district sent as Tribute. His job is to help her survive the games, but his motives might be more sinister than he lets on, after he falls under the spell of game designer Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis), who rigs the events to ensure the state-approved Tribute wins. Adapted from the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins.

In The Hunger Games books, author Collins created a world in which grown-ups treated the young as a disposable resource. Through gladiatorial fights arranged by older people, kids and teens bleed to keep the state satisfied.

That central idea – that the system is rigged against the young – is carried through in the new prequel, despite the main character being Coriolanus, a highly privileged teen. He is as much a pawn as Lucy, the Tribute he is mentoring.

The story this time ramps up the action and brutality. Death can happen to anyone. The regime imposes its will on Tributes callously, making this a rare movie that claims to be set in an authoritarian dystopia, and follows through on it.