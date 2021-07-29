Arts shows, music gigs on hold or called off

Keep track of the shows which have been cancelled or postponed due to tightened Covid-19 measures.

Love, MICappella Live In Concert Vocal band MICappella have postponed their concerts at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre.

Concertgoers who bought tickets to tomorrow's shows will now catch them on Oct 1, while those with tickets to Saturday's shows will do so on Oct 2. Ticket-holders can also change the dates or get refunds.

Tickets are still available for the shows that are not sold out.

Singapore International Festival of Arts There are adjustments to three performances that are part of the festival.

The audience capacity for The Rhythm Of Us, a collaboration between Singapore Dance Theatre and Singapore Symphony Orchestra, has been reduced from 250 to 100. The performances will be staged on Aug 7 and 8 at the Esplanade Theatre.

Pre-event testing is now required for A Thousand Ways Part III: An Assembly, the final instalment of American theatre company 600 Highwaymen's trilogy. The performances will take place at School of the Arts' Drama Theatre from Aug 5 to 7.

The Invisible Opera has been cancelled. The performances by Australian Sophia Brous were scheduled to take place on the steps of Funan Mall from Aug 6 to 8.

Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged) Singapore Repertory Theatre's (SRT) Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged) has been postponed to late October. The performances were scheduled to take place at Pasir Panjang Power Station from Aug 29.

Those who bought tickets will receive e-mails from Sistic and SRT's ticketing teams early next week with details and the new dates. Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) The VCHpresents Organ: Pipe Up! Pedal To The Metal by the SSO has been cancelled as one of the artistes is unable to perform.

The performances were slated to take place at Victoria Concert Hall on Sunday.

The orchestra is also making amendments to the programme for The President's Young Performers Concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on Aug 5 and 6. It will now perform Arensky's Variations On A Theme By Tchaikovsky, Op. 35a; Debussy's Danses Sacree Et Profane for harp and strings, featuring soloist Charmaine Teo; and Tchaikovsky's Serenade For Strings, Op. 48.

Sistic will contact ticket-holders to inform them of the updates and details on refunds.

The Esplanade The concert by Bitty, the R&B/pop singer formerly known as bittymacbeth, at the Esplanade Recital Studio has been postponed to Oct 1.

The launch show for Bitty's self-titled EP, originally scheduled on Aug 14, is part of the Esplanade's Mosaic Music Series.

Gigs that are part of the Esplanade's Coffee Morning & Afternoon Tea series at Esplanade Recital Studio have also been postponed.

The Lovely Ballads concerts by singer Tallin Ang will now take place on Oct 4 instead of Aug 2. The Fabulous Femmes concerts by singer Syltra Lee have been changed to Nov 1 from July 26.

Ticket-holders can use their e-tickets for the re-scheduled shows.