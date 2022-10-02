Anti-war novel All Quiet On The Western Front revived through German eyes

BERLIN – Banned by the Nazis for its anti-war message, the classic novel All Quiet On The Western Front is getting a Netflix revival in October with lessons for a new troubled age.

The nearly century-old book, already the subject of an Oscar-winning film and an acclaimed television movie, is being brought to the screen for the first time by a German director.

“My film stands out from American or British (war) films made from the point of view of the victors,” film-maker Edward Berger, 52, said. “In Germany, there is always this feeling of shame, mourning and guilt (surrounding war). It was important for me to present this perspective.”

Published in 1929, the novel by Erich Maria Remarque depicts the experiences of a teenage German soldier during World War I.

It is one of the most influential examples of anti-militaristic literature ever written, translated into more than 60 languages and selling more than 50 million copies worldwide.

Just one year after it came out, an American film adaptation by Lewis Milestone was released, which would win the Academy Awards for best picture and best director.

But its subversive message saw the work banned in Germany and targeted in the 1933 book burnings by the Nazis, who accused it of “betraying soldiers”.

Berger is best known for his 2018 Emmy-nominated miniseries Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

He said the movie, which has been selected as Germany’s submission for the 2023 international feature film Oscar, aimed to show “the perspective of the vanquished”.

This includes aspects not covered in the book – the signing of the Armistice after World War I and the harsh conditions imposed on the Germans that later fed Nazi propaganda to justify nationalism and the outbreak of World War II.

In the novel, the entire conflict is viewed through the eyes of Paul Baeumer (played in the film by Austrian stage actor Felix Kammerer), a volunteer soldier on the Western front.

Once in the trenches, he quickly becomes aware of the absurdity of war and the patriotic brain-washing that got him there.

Berger said he was pushed to accept the project by his 16-year-old daughter, who had just studied this book like several generations of high-school students before her.

When he started filming nearly three years ago, he also wanted to tackle growing nationalism in the West.