Anita Yuen's son performs Beyond song in tribute to late singer Wong Ka Kui

HONG KONG - Morton Cheung, the son of Hong Kong celebrity couple Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen, may have inherited his parents' artistic talents.

On Friday (June 10), Yuen, 50, posted on Weibo a video of her 15-year-old son performing Hong Kong rock band Beyond's signature song Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies (1993) on an electric guitar.

Several fans took note of Morton's skilful performance and suggested he could be a singer like his father Julian Cheung. The 50-year-old actor-singer is known for songs such as A Modern Love Story (1991), Make Me Happy (1992) and Miss You Much (1993).

Yuen, the actress famous for movies such as C'est La Vie, Mon Cheri (1993) and He's A Woman, She's A Man (1994), used the hashtag #CommemorateWongKaKui's60thBirthday in her post.

Wong was the Beyond frontman who died at the age of 31 in 1993 after he fell off a 3m-high platform while filming a television game show in Japan.

His birthday on June 10 has been marked on social media annually by several Hong Kong celebrities, including his former bandmates, guitarist Paul Wong and drummer Yip Sai Wing.