Angie Chiu amazes fans with youthfulness

HONG KONG • Veteran Hong Kong actress Angie Chiu has played the demure damsel opposite leading men like Chow Yun Fat and Adam Cheng in drama serials in her youth.

Better known as Zhao Yazhi, Chiu is turning 66 this Sunday, but looks ageless.

On Monday, she posted pictures of an early birthday celebration on Weibo and wrote: "Fresh flowers with good food, nice scenery with good friends."

She tagged her good friends - actress Sharon Yang, former actress Agassi Wang and film costume designer Bobo Ng - in the post.

Her husband, former actor Melvin Wong, 71, was also in some of the photos.

Chiu was praised by fans for her youthful looks, with some saying she is more beautiful than the flowers.

Some fans also noticed the lavish house where the celebration took place, saying it looked like a mini-palace with chandeliers and great interior design.

According to Hong Kong media, the party was held at Wang's house.

Chiu and Wong have a son, actor Wesley Wong, 33, who appeared in local director Jack Neo's navy-themed movie Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen (2015), where he played bad boy recruit Black Dragon.

She also has two sons from her previous marriage to Dr Wong Hon Wai.

Chiu, who starred in TVB serials such as The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre (1978), Chor Lau Heung (1979) and The Bund (1980), also famously played Lady White Snake in the Taiwan drama serial, The Legend Of White Snake (1992), alongside actress Cecilia Yip.