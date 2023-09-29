All Of Us Are Dead showrunners terrified by Halloween Horror Nights haunted house based on their K-drama

SINGAPORE - They made their actors run away from flesh-eating zombies, but the showrunners of the hit apocalyptic K-drama All Of Us Are Dead (2022) only realised how scary the world they created was when they came face to face with the monsters themselves.

South Korean director JQ Lee and producer Charles Park were among the first in the world to visit a haunted house adapted from the series at Universal Studios Singapore’s (USS) annual Halloween Horror Nights (HHN). The pair attended a media preview of the event on Tuesday ahead of its launch to the public on Friday.