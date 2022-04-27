Alec Baldwin deadly shooting: Probe nearly completed, says sheriff

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The criminal investigation into the fatal shooting on an American movie starring actor Alec Baldwin is "nearing completion", the officer leading the probe said on Tuesday (April 26).

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza's comments come as his department released a trove of materials around the incident that claimed Halyna Hutchins' life on the set of low-budget Western, Rust, including footage of Baldwin apparently practising with the gun that killed her.

"We've estimated a time frame...in weeks and not months," Mr Mendoza told broadcaster ABC.

"There's a few things that we're waiting for in the final FBI report in regards to the analysis of the firearm, the munitions, the latent prints and DNA.

"We're also waiting on the office of the medical investigator to complete their report and analysis of a little bit more cell phone data."

Cinematographer Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a live round that came from the gun Baldwin, 64, was holding as he rehearsed on the New Mexico set in October.

Baldwin, who was a producer as well as the star of the movie, had been told the gun was safe and has previously said he did not pull the trigger.

Footage released by the sheriff's department show first responders rushing to treat Hutchins, as well as a dazed Baldwin's first encounters with law enforcement.

Other clips, apparently from the now-abandoned movie, show the Hollywood star in period dress sitting in the pew of the wooden church and pulling out the Colt gun, which he points in the direction of the camera.

The moment of the shooting, in which director Joel Souza was also hurt, is not seen.

Criminal charges

Strict measures are supposed to be in place on movie sets to prevent tragedies, including the exclusive use of dummy or blank rounds in any production involving firearms.

But a health and safety probe by New Mexico officials, which levied a fine of over US$136,000 (S$187,000), said last week that producers had shown "plain indifference" to these protocols.