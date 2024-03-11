Actress Lina Ng ‘swells with pride’ as she affixes rank on eldest son at OCS commissioning ceremony

The actress is married to former national bowler Mike Lam and they have two younger sons – Joel, 18, and Samuel, 13.

Ng was seen in the video hugging her eldest son and saying: “Yay, today I get my Christmas present.”

Jeriel was in tears as he hugged his father and brothers.

“Can I put the rank on you first?” Ng was heard asking in the video.

The actress and her husband then took turns affixing the Second Lieutenant Rank Epaulette for their son.

“It’s been a journey of perseverance spanning 38 challenging weeks,” Ng wrote on Instagram, referring to the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training at OCS. “Jeriel’s unwavering determination and tireless effort have carried him through every obstacle.”

She added: “My heart swells with pride for you, my son.”