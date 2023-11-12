Actors Shaheizy Sam, Hisyam Hamid explore new territory in Singapore-Malaysia film La Luna

SINGAPORE – Malaysian actor Shaheizy Sam is used to playing heroic action roles, but his latest film La Luna required more out of him than just flexing muscles.

In the Malay-language comedy about a woman who opens a lingerie shop in a sleepy kampung, he plays yet another cop, just like he did in blockbuster Malaysian police film trilogy Polis Evo (2015 to 2023).

But this time, his biggest worry is not criminals, but raising a teenage daughter as a single father.

“As a man, he feels like it’s his sole responsibility to right what is wrong,” the 41-year-old says of his character Salihin Arshad at a press conference held at Golden Village Bugis+ on Friday. “But in reality, it is the voice of women, the voice of the people, that give him strength.”

The Singapore-Malaysia co-production had its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival on Oct 24 and opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

Written and directed by Singaporean film-maker M. Raihan Halim, it features a cast of mostly Malaysian actors, including Sharifah Amani as Hanie Abdullah, who opens the titular store in Kampong Bras Basah. The fictional village is run by a conservative leader (Wan Hanafi Su), who tries to shut the store down after it gains popularity.