Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorcing after 13 years of marriage

English actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actress Isla Fisher are calling it quits after 13 years of marriage.

On April 5, the former celebrity couple shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram Stories – including a photo of them in athleisure wear – announcing that they filed for divorce in 2023. It is unclear when the divorce will be finalised.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the posts said. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

They appealed for privacy in their posts, writing: “We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

They added: “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The exes share three children – two daughters aged 16 and 13, and a seven-year-old son.

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001. After dating for three years, they got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010.

He rose to fame in the late 1990s with English satirical sketch comedy television series Da Ali G Show (2000 to 2004), where he played a wannabe rapper-journalist who interviews the powerful and famous.

Baron Cohen also created and starred as Borat, a fictional journalist from Kazakhstan, for the 2006 comedy film Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan and its 2020 sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. He was also known for his role as Bruno, a flamboyant Austrian fashionista in the 2009 comedy film of the same name.

Fisher, who began her showbiz career on Australian television series Home And Away (1994 to 1997), broke into Hollywood in the comedy Wedding Crashers (2005).

She also starred in romantic comedy film Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009) and published a series of children’s books.

Baron Cohen was recently accused by Australian actress Rebel Wilson of bullying while she was filming his 2016 spy action comedy The Brothers Grimsby, in which Fisher also starred.

In her new memoir Rebel Rising, Wilson, 44, claimed he humiliated her and asked her to commit a lewd act on the set. He has denied the allegations.