Actor Simu Liu thanks girlfriend Allison Hsu for not giving up on him

LOS ANGELES – Canadian actor Simu Liu knows how to put his other half first place on her special day.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his girlfriend Allison Hsu a happy birthday with a sweet post. “There’s simply nothing better than holding your hand,” wrote Liu.

Sharing a lovey-dovey photo of them together, along with other pictures of Ms Hsu, Liu thanked her for being an inspiration.

“Happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. She inspires me in her passion for music, teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life,” the Barbie (2023) actor wrote.

“Most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for. Whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand.”

He added: “I love you to pieces babe. Thanks for never giving up on me.”

According to American entertainment website People, Liu was first linked to Ms Hsu in November 2022. They debuted as a couple at the premiere of action flick Violent Night in Los Angeles in December.

Ms Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in music in 2022.