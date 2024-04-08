Actor Ma Dong-seok to hold wedding ceremony three years after marriage

Three years after tying the knot, Korean-American action star Ma Dong-seok and South Korean television personality-fitness trainer Ye Jung-hwa are finally holding a wedding ceremony in May.

According to South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, which first reported the news on April 8, the couple will hold their nuptials in Seoul on May 25. The private ceremony is likely to be attended by only family and friends.

Ma, 53, who is also known as Don Lee, and Ye, 35, went public with their relationship in 2016. They registered their marriage in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their marriage was revealed only a year later, when Ma referred to Ye as his wife during his acceptance speech at the SACF Artist of the Year Awards in October 2022.

“I send my love to my biggest supporter and wife Ye Jung-hwa as well as my family,” he said, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Ma’s agency confirmed the marriage and said they had yet to hold a wedding ceremony due to their busy schedules.

The actor rose to prominence with the zombie flick Train To Busan (2016). He made his Hollywood debut in the Marvel superhero film Eternals (2021), playing the powerful Gilgamesh.

He will be starring in the upcoming film The Roundup: Punishment, the fourth instalment of The Roundup series, which will open in Singapore cinemas on May 1.