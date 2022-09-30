Actor Henry Golding and family back in Singapore, dig into local food

SINGAPORE – Henry Golding, star of the hit romantic comedy movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018) who used to be based in Singapore before his Hollywood career took off, is back for a visit with his family.

The British-Malaysian actor’s wife, Taiwanese model and wellness entrepreneur Liv Lo Golding, 35, posted a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday of her with Golding, 35, and their one-year-old daughter Lyla having breakfast at Killiney Kopitiam at Valley Point.

“Good morning, Singapore. We missed you,” she wrote, adding hashtags for all the food on the table, such as chee cheong fun, mee siam, mee rebus, kaya French toast, laksa, soya beancurd, Milo ice and kopi ice.

Based in Los Angeles since 2020, the couple are in town to speak at the three-day Milken Institute Asia Summit, which began on Wednesday with the theme The World Transformed.

Other celebrity speakers include Singaporean singer JJ Lin, K-pop star Eric Nam and Austrian-American chef-restaurateur Wolfgang Puck.

Golding – who has starred in Hollywood movies like A Simple Favor (2018), Last Christmas (2019) and Snake Eyes (2021) – also posted a series of photos and clips on Instagram of him catching up with a large group of friends at one-Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends in Dempsey Road.

He wrote in the caption: “A little catch-up for old times’ sake.”