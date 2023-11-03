Actor Ethan Juan reconciles with manager-producer after 10 years through their new movie

SINGAPORE – Prior to the making of his new movie The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon, Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan had not spoken to its producer Lee Lieh for 10 years.

Lee, 65, was once 40-year-old Juan’s manager and also produced Monga, the 2010 gangster film that nabbed Juan the Best Actor prize at the Golden Horse Awards – Taiwan’s equivalent of the Oscars – that year.

The two were tight like mother and son.

But at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards, its 50th edition, attendee Juan headed home early.

As a result, he missed the climax of the ceremony, which saw 41 past acting winners such as Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Maggie Cheung and Brigitte Lin gather onstage with directors Ang Lee and Hou Hsiao-hsien to present the Best Feature Film award.

Juan was shamed by the media and netizens for being rude and skipping out on the ceremony when so many of his industry seniors stayed on.

Lee was so incensed, she cut ties with him.

A decade on, the two have finally reconciled through the action-crime thriller The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon, which is showing in Singapore cinemas.

Juan plays assassin Chen Gui-lin, who receives a terminal cancer diagnosis and decides to atone for his sins by killing the other two fugitives ahead of him on the list of the most wanted criminals.

In a video conference call with The Straits Times, Juan says: “I knew (Lee) was mad at me. But I also knew that no matter how mad she got, we are family. And given everything we’ve been through, we won’t ever forget about each other.

“In the past decade, I didn’t forget what I should do and feel as an actor. I held out hope that I would be able to meet her again and return to our family as someone who is, maybe not better, but more mature and grown-up.”