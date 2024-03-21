Actor Danson Tang believed to have a second son, after bombshell revelation about first child

Taiwanese actor Danson Tang is believed to be a father of two.
Four months after dropping the bombshell that he shares an 11-year-old son with an unnamed former girlfriend, he reportedly has another son – this time with his fiancee, Taiwanese-American actress Becky Su.
On March 8, Tang, 39, and Su, 26, were spotted by Taiwan’s CTWant at a park with a child who looked to be about two years old, with the news website disclosing on March 20 that Su had been seen rushing home after work to take the child out to play. She was also spotted taking the boy to have dinner with her family.
Su, who gained prominence after acting in Taiwanese TV series Love Cuisine (2015 to 2016), admitted that the child was her son in a post on social media on March 20, sharing a photo of herself with the boy.
“I have been looking for a good time to tell you all about my little lover,” she wrote, tagging Tang in the post on Weibo.
Tang, who is known for Taiwanese idol dramas such as KO One (2005 to 2006) and Rolling Love (2008), did not deny paternity in a social media post that appeared a few minutes after Su’s.
“People who know me are aware that I am used to a low-key private life,” he wrote in Chinese. “I am not keen on my family members being placed under the spotlight because of me, so I choose not to respond to many things, to give them space and privacy.”
The actor made headlines in November 2023 when he proposed to Su while taking part in the finale of Chinese reality singing show Call Me By Fire, where he was not chosen to form the new 17-strong “singing family”.
When rumours of his first child surfaced online after the proposal, he then admitted that he fathered the tween with an ex-girlfriend.