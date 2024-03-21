Actor Danson Tang believed to have a second son, after bombshell revelation about first child

Taiwanese actor Danson Tang is believed to be a father of two.

Four months after dropping the bombshell that he shares an 11-year-old son with an unnamed former girlfriend, he reportedly has another son – this time with his fiancee, Taiwanese-American actress Becky Su.

On March 8, Tang, 39, and Su, 26, were spotted by Taiwan’s CTWant at a park with a child who looked to be about two years old, with the news website disclosing on March 20 that Su had been seen rushing home after work to take the child out to play. She was also spotted taking the boy to have dinner with her family.

Su, who gained prominence after acting in Taiwanese TV series Love Cuisine (2015 to 2016), admitted that the child was her son in a post on social media on March 20, sharing a photo of herself with the boy.

“I have been looking for a good time to tell you all about my little lover,” she wrote, tagging Tang in the post on Weibo.