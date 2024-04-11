Actor Daniel Wu to wife Lisa S on 14th wedding anniversary: ‘I wouldn’t have survived without you’

Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu’s memory may be failing him.

But it was better late than never when it came to declaring his love for his wife, American model-host Lisa S, on their 14th wedding anniversary.

“We both forgot our anniversary this year, but I remembered at the last minute and was able to get this cake made,” Wu, 49, wrote on social media on April 8, sharing a photo of a cake sporting the English words: “Here’s to 14 really really long years. How did we survive?”

He added: “There were originally four ‘really’, but the baker couldn’t fit them in, so I had to settle for two.

“Fourteen years of marriage. Twenty-two years of being together. @thelisa_s to be honest, I wouldn’t have survived without you. Love you.”

Lisa S, 45, replied to his post: “I love you so much. Fourteen years have flown by having you to cruise through this crazy life together. Maybe next year I’ll remember, probably not, but maybe…”

The couple were congratulated by celebrity pals such as American actor Archie Kao, Taiwanese actress Kelly Lin and Hong Kong television host Maria Leitao.

Wu and Lisa S, whose full name is Lisa Selesner, tied the knot in South Africa in 2010 after dating for eight years. The couple’s daughter Raven turns 11 in May.

Wu made his name in the Hong Kong film industry with movies such as New Police Story (2004), Protege (2007) and the Overheard trilogy (2009 to 2014), before focusing on his Hollywood career.

He recently starred in the Disney+ action-comedy series American Born Chinese (2023), playing Sun Wukong, the mythical Monkey King from the Chinese classic novel Journey To The West.