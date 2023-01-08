Actor Chris Evans goes Instagram-official with actress girlfriend Alba Baptista

LOS ANGELES – American actor Chris Evans confirmed his rumoured romance with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista on Instagram last Friday.

Evans, 41, posted a video of him and Baptista, 25, taking turns to scare each other in various locations. The 41-second clip was posted using Instagram’s Stories feature, and included the text “a look back at 2022”.

United States media first reported rumours of their romance in November 2022.

At the time, People Magazine quoted a source as saying that they had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her”.

Baptista, who was born in Lisbon, began her acting career with roles in Portuguese television and cinema.

She made her English-language debut with a starring role on Netflix drama series Warrior Nun (2020 to 2022), where her character acquired supernatural powers and joined an ancient order of warrior nuns.

It is unclear how Baptista met Evans, who is known for playing Captain America in the Marvel films from 2011 to 2019, and who recently appeared on another Netflix project, action thriller film The Gray Man (2022).