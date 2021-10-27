Aaron Kwok shares rare photos of family for his 56th birthday

HONG KONG - Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok usually spends his birthday working due to his busy filming schedule.

However, he was able to mark the occasion this year with his family as production has wrapped on his latest movie, The White Storm 3.

Kwok, who turned 56 on Tuesday (Oct 26), is married to Chinese model Moka Fang, and the couple have two daughters - Chantelle, four, and Charlotte, two.

The singer-actor posted on Weibo several photos of the celebration on Tuesday. He wrote in Chinese: "Thank you everyone for the well wishes. I would also like to wish everyone good health and all the best."

In the photos, his family of four was seen wearing different shades of pink, with his daughters making a rare appearance on his social media account.

Kwok seldom posts photos of his family, while Fang usually does so with the back of their daughters facing the camera.

This was one of the rare times the two children faced the camera, albeit with their eyes covered by emojis.

Fang, 34, shared the same post on Weibo later on Tuesday and wrote: "Big happy birthday, hubby."

The White Storm 3 was shot in Hong Kong and China's Yunnan and Guangdong provinces.

The thematic sequel to The White Storm 2: Drug Lords (2019) also stars Hong Kong actors Louis Koo and Sean Lau.