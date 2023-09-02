6 fun things to do in the September school holidays

Fun factor for kids: Even if you and your family are not travelling these school holidays, your kids can get to experience and appreciate various cultures and natural landscapes outside of Singapore.

Orchid Extravaganza features traditional houses found in South-east Asia, as well as various kebaya displays. All five countries involved in the exhibition are jointly nominating the traditional dress to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Orchids Of Machu Picchu is more than just a display of rare orchids. Kids get to pretend they are on a journey along the Inca Trail and see replicas of the artefacts of ancient civilisations, such as a miniature model of the iconic Machu Picchu citadel, as well as birds and llamas found in Peru.

These two new orchid displays are not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also perfect backdrops for Instagram photos and TikTok videos. When my family was there, we saw quite a number of visitors posing and dancing for social media content.

Look out for: Orchid Extravaganza has hybrid orchids, such as the purple Aranda Noorah Alsagoff and pink-white Aranda Pure Heart, which were derived from ancestor species found in the five countries behind the exhibition.

At Orchids Of Machu Picchu, do not miss the orange Waqanki, which translates to “you will cry” in the Quechuan language. The exotic orchid is inspired by the legend of an Incan princess caught in a forbidden love with a common soldier who later died. According to lore, the Waqanki orchid bloomed wherever the princess’ tears landed.

You get a bonus when you buy tickets to Cloud Forest, where the Machu Picchu display is. Tickets include access to Avatar: The Experience, which transports you to the otherworldly landscape of alien world Pandora from box-office sci-fi hits Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022).

