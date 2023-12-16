2023: Revenge of Asian characters getting real in Hollywood

SINGAPORE – In 2023, American shows featured Asians who were not crazy rich, nerdy goofballs or hard-working immigrants.
They were miscreants, stoners and dreamers. They were neurotic and insecure. In other words, they got real.
