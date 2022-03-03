Dealing with sensitive skin: A gentle, more effective solution to tackle annoying flare-ups

Skin sensitivity is such a prevalent issue not just among Singaporeans but globally, with about 60 per cent of women and 30 to 44 per cent of men reportedly experiencing sensitive skin at some point in their lives. The surprising thing is how hard it can be to find the right and lasting solution to address this issue.

After years of ignoring skin tantrums, writer SH Xie is learning how to better understand and manage her sensitive skin. She shares her experience getting to the root cause of the condition.

“My skin has its own alarm clock. When life hits stressful periods, puffiness, breakouts, itching, dryness, even breaking out in hives when my workload tripled after a colleague suddenly resigned - you name it, I have endured them at some point or another.

It seemed like a losing battle and I had all but resigned to my fate of unfortunate skin incidents until I did some research and realised those were the classic symptoms of sensitive skin reactions.

However, not all skin sensitivity issues come with obvious signs and your skin conditions change due to your environment, hormones, and as you age.

What exactly is sensitive skin?

From my experience, sensitive skin can be triggered out of the blue and the source can be hard to pinpoint. When compounded by the city’s environmental pollutants, no wonder my skin can’t help but wave the white flag. That said, sensitive skin can also be seen as your body’s way of telling you that it needs help.

Plus, given how much the way we feel and look affects our quality of life, addressing skin sensitivity – and preventing it from manifesting in the first place – should be right up at the top of our wellness priorities.

Dr. Michèle Sayag, Medical Strategy Director at Bioderma, puts it succinctly: “Many skin disorders can have an important impact, even burden, on quality of life. The burden is understood in terms of how it affects overall health, including psychological, social, physical, and economical factors. For sensitive skin, we need a specific tool that is adapted and relevant.”