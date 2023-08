SINGAPORE – Rolex watches and Hermes Birkin bags were among the many luxury items seized in raids conducted by police in a billion-dollar money-laundering case last week.

Expensive watches, handbags and fine wine seem like obvious items to splurge one’s extra millions on. But the haul also included something more surprising – Bearbricks (also known as Be@rbricks), colourful bear-like figurines made by Japanese collectible company Medicom Toy.