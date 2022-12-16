Create personalised embroidery designs easily with new sewing technology

If you’ve always loved the idea of monogramming towels, creating your own unique T-shirts, or designing and selling trendy tote bags, embroidery might just be the hobby for you.
It’s the next big thing in personalised crafts – except you’ll be making art that you can actually wear and use in your everyday life. These also make thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts for the festive season.
The best part? It’s not restricted to fabrics. The new 16-needle embroidery machine by BERNINA Singapore makes the art fun and easy to do on a wide range of materials, from soft toys to tarpaulin and even plastic. And now, you can see and experience the world of embroidery for yourself at the pop-up BERNINA LAB at Funan.
Why BERNINA LAB?
Embroidered items make beautiful and thoughtful gifts for the festive season or special occasions, whether it’s a discreet monogram or an elaborate design like no other. The creative possibilities are endless.
Thanks to BERNINA’s unique technology, you can take the reins as the designer and leave the actual production to BERNINA’s 16-needle embroidery machine. Choose your fonts, select the placement of the design, and watch as the machine brings your ideas to life in front of your eyes.
Embroidery enthusiasts and newbies alike will find it easy to use, as the machine is made with Swiss precision and excellence in engineering. BERNINA has 129 years of heritage as a brand, with a history of creating sturdy and durable machines that last. This 16-needle embroidery machine is powerful enough to embroider not only fabrics, but also a wide range of other materials including hardcover notebooks and plastic sheets.
This opens up a whole new world of customisation options for embroidery learners of all skill levels, especially since there are pre-set designs you can use to put together your final piece.
Learning with BERNINA Education
Other than producing machines, BERNINA is passionate about educating communities of learners as well. BERNINA has established itself in the education sector, offering learning programmes for corporate organisations, schools, and individuals.
These programmes, under the umbrella of BERNINA Education, focus on driving creativity with the use of technology. Their work spans different themes, such as sewing with sustainable materials and block-based programming for digital embroidery. Programmes like the latter aim to cultivate an interest in computing by linking the digital world with the physical. For example, one can code a design that then translates into a tangible object that’s sewn or embroidered by a BERNINA machine.
Such programmes are made possible due to BERNINA’s extensive collaboration with institutions such as meriSTEM@NIE, working together to craft a range of STEM courses for students at the primary and secondary levels. With BERNINA’s machines, students get to enrich their classroom learning with real-world application with a fun hands-on experience.
Through BERNINA Education, the brand hopes to empower learners’ creative expression and enable new design possibilities for all.
Experience BERNINA Lab at Funan
Want to give it a try and create a personalised gift for the festive season or a loved one’s birthday? You can now experience it for yourself at the BERNINA Lab pop-up store at Funan, which runs from 11am to 8pm daily.
At BERNINA Lab, you can test out the 16-needle embroidery machine and create your own design. It’s possible to get your own items embroidered, whether it’s a towel, cap, or even a soft toy. If you want a larger surface area, BERNINA Lab provides tote bags to embroider on. Pick out a design, font, or monogram, and let the machine do the rest. Prices start from $15, depending on the size and design.
To find out more, visit the BERNINA website or follow them on Instagram at @berninasg.