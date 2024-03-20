Give your skin a fresh start: How the Pico laser addresses acne scars, fine lines and pigmentation

In the ever-evolving landscape of facial aesthetics, laser-based treatments have emerged as an option for those who are looking for a non-invasive way to rejuvenate their skin without surgery or heavy downtime.

The Pico laser, which has been in the market for more than four years, is one such treatment that can address a variety of facial issues. These include acne scars, pigmentation, sunspots, wrinkles and enlarged facial pores. It can also be used to help boost collagen production and remove tattoos.

“The Pico laser is generally safe for adults of all ages, especially first-timers to aesthetic treatments, because it heats up the underlying tissues without harming the surface of the skin, resulting in a shorter recovery period post-treatment,” says Dr Chin Kok Ping, an aesthetic doctor at Become Aesthetics Clinic.

“It is popular among people who value convenience, and who have concerns like acne scars, sunspots or fine lines that they want to address without extensive downtime.”

Before determining if a person is suitable to undergo the laser treatment, Dr Chin looks at his or her skin type, specific skin concerns, medical history, expectations, previous treatments and lifestyle factors.

Here are four things to know about the Pico laser before deciding if it is the right choice for you, says Dr Chin.

The treatment is customised to suit your skin and comfort level

The Pico laser utilises picosecond technology, which delivers laser energy in very short pulses called picoseconds. These pulses are faster than traditional lasers, allowing for more precise targeting of skin concerns such as pigmentation, acne scars and wrinkles.

The rapid pulses break down pigment particles and stimulate collagen production, leading to skin rejuvenation.

Patients may feel a slight tingling or snapping sensation as the laser pulses are emitted. However, the strength of the laser can be adjusted depending on the sensitivity of the treatment area and the patient’s pain threshold.

When patients undergo a second session, how their skin has reacted to the previous session is also taken into consideration – for instance, whether there was redness and swelling – when deciding if the strength of the laser should be increased or decreased for the next round.

“The strength of the laser depends on how deep the pigmentation is, what the skin concerns are, and what kind of results the patient is looking for,” explains Dr Chin.

“If patients are comfortable with the temporary redness or swelling, we will provide aftercare instructions to mitigate it.

“However, if they are worried about the after-effects, the strength of the laser can be adjusted, but results may not be seen as quickly. The doctor will usually recommend the best course of treatment to achieve what the patient desires.”