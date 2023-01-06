Auspicious goodies, premium wines and steamboat broths: CNY essentials to celebrate with style

Now that Christmas and the New Year’s are behind you, it’s time to turn your attention to the upcoming Chinese New Year season. Besides doing all the requisite spring cleaning, purchasing a new outfit and putting up festive decorations, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve stocked up on all the culinary essentials you may need: be it for hosting a large reunion gathering, or receiving guests for an afternoon visit or late-night mahjong session.

For elevated yet value-for-money treats, make your way to FairPrice Finest, where you can conveniently purchase an assortment of goodies – and look forward to in-store deals and discounts – to help you usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Whether you’re on the hunt for auspicious gifts, fuss-free prep ingredients or classic tipples to toast to the New Year with, here are four great ways FairPrice Finest will help you save time and energy when preparing to entertain at home this festive season.

No-sweat food prep

Hosting a reunion dinner often means spending hours in the kitchen beforehand. But good food doesn’t have to take ages to make, and prepping accordingly can save you precious time that can be better spent catching up with loved ones.