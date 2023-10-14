Young writers from Singapore and Malaysia look back to 1963 in new anthology The Second Link

SINGAPORE – Sept 16 was the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, but the date marked another significant anniversary: the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

Singaporean poet Daryl Lim Wei Jie has co-edited a new literary anthology to commemorate the start of a brief union between Singapore, Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak from 1963 to 1965.

The Second Link recalls the shared history of Malaysia and Singapore by bringing together 30 writers from the two nations to reflect on a bygone era which, although neglected, is still considered a “space of possibilities” by Lim.

The 33-year-old laments that there has been little said of this other anniversary from a Singapore perspective, explaining why he dreamt up this book in 2021.

“I had to do it because I felt like no one in Singapore would care enough about it to do it and, as it turns out, no one in Singapore does.”

His fascination with the subject began in 2013, when he encountered a short film by home-grown film-maker Boo Junfeng at the Singapore Biennale, themed If The World Changed.

In Happy And Free, Boo imagines a Singapore that never separated from Malaysia, where Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann and Singaporean comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie perform a song commissioned on the occasion of the formation of Malaysia.

“In this film, it is the Malaysian flag that is hung up on the HDB blocks that was the image that captured me,” says Lim. “We evoke 1963 and those two years because they were a space of possibilities, and we wanted to capture a bit of that sense of what could have been.”

Lim approached fellow Singaporean poet Hamid Roslan, 30, and subsequently two Malaysian editors – Singapore-based poet and performer Melizarani T. Selva, 33; and writer William Tham, 31, based in Petaling Jaya – to lend their diverse perspectives to editing the anthology.

The Second Link, in Selva’s words, is “a bizarre act of loving”.

Thrown in the mix are unexpected stories on egg shortages and the last Kristang play, serious essays on the music of merger and biodiversity heritage, as well as experimental poems, a playlet, a visual essay – a commotion of ideas spanning diverse genres.

None of it, she says, will rehash old cliches. “All four of us kept an eye out for any tired tropes we wanted to dodge. I, in particular, was looking at tropes like Singaporeans going to Malaysia to get foot massages, buy groceries and coming back.”

Even when a story dealt with Singaporeans travelling to Johor Bahru for a massage, Selva says it had to stand out as “weird and enjoyable and exciting” – which was how she described Singaporean writer Mohamed Shaker’s story Foot Massage.