Three Tanjong Pagar Distripark galleries focus on practices of Lasalle and Nafa arts educators

SINGAPORE – By sheer coincidence, three private art galleries in the Tanjong Pagar Distripark are focusing on the practices of arts educators at two prominent art schools in Singapore – Lasalle College of the Arts (Lasalle) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa).

39+ Art Space, which usually focuses on showcasing internationally established artists, opened Thinking About Abstraction, Part I on Aug 18.

The exhibition, curated by Edinburgh-born art historian Charles Merewether, is the gallery’s first show exclusively featuring Singapore artists since it was set up in January 2022.

Five of the nine artists are Lasalle educators, including senior fellow Milenko Prvacki and lecturer Jeremy Sharma.

Says gallery executive Catherine Low: “They just happen to be part of the faculty, but we thought they show the quality and vibrancy of abstract art.”

The exhibition opened to a full house and “put 39+ Art Space on the map”, she adds.

Dr Merewether is the former director of the Biennale of Sydney and Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, and lived in Singapore in the early 2010s.

In addition to Prvacki and Sharma, the other Lasalle educators exhibited are Hazel Lim, Adeline Kueh and Ian Woo, their works spanning woven chromatico paper expressions, screenprint on fabric and acrylic on linen mash-ups.