Theatre review: Shiv Tandan’s Fistful Of Rupees a whirligig of youth and big city living

Fistful Of Rupees
Stone Paper Stories (India)
Esplanade Recital Studio
Nov 24, 7.30pm
Two men are standing nose to nose on a black cube: one is visibly uncomfortable, the other barely registers this moment of casual intimacy.
