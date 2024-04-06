The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 6

Fiction:
1. (4) The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu
2. (1) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
3. (-) The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu
4. (-) Death’s End by Cixin Liu
5. (3) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
6. (2) Dune by Frank Herbert
7. (8) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
8. (-) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
9. (7) One Day by David Nicholas
10. (-) The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan
Non-fiction:
1. (2) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low
2. (-) Designing Your Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans
3. (5) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
4. (10) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
5. (1) Tony Tan Keng Yam: My Political Journey by Leslie Koh
6. (6) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam
7. (-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (-) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
9. (8) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
10. (-) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim
Children’s:
1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
3. (-) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
4. (-) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
5. (9) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
6. (3) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
7. (-) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
8. (-) Matilda by Roald Dahl
9. (-) If Only I Had Told Her by Laura Nowlin
10. (-) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.