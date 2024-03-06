The Necessary Stage’s drama on normality, Wild Rice’s censorship monologue open in March

SINGAPORE – Two home-grown plays inspired by political developments take the stage in March – one asking questions of the ease with which Singaporeans cocoon themselves in normality despite the atrocities around them, and the other a provocative rundown of the history of theatre censorship in Singapore.

Hi, Can You Hear Me? is playwright-director A Yagnya’s absurd, multiverse take on the traumatic events that happen outside of people’s control and their reverberating effects.

Staged in English, Mandarin and Japanese with surtitles, it boasts a cosmic mix of characters such as a tiger that runs a bar, Chinese goddess Guan Yin and an artificial intelligence caregiver.

In this fragmented reality, characters have their routines shattered by unexpected happenings, from Groundhog Day deaths to experiencing an earthquake over a video call.

The production, staged by The Necessary Stage (TNS), runs from March 21 to 31 at the Esplanade Theatre Studio.

For this work, Yagnya, who also penned 2022’s Between 5 Cows And The Deep Blue Sea, was inspired by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.

The Japanophile was then a student about to go on an exchange programme to Japan, and later visited the devastated city in 2016, recalling “a ghost town” filled with photos of former residents, Geiger counters and markings on walls to show how high the waves had reached that fateful day.

That freak accident showed her the fragility of normality. Post-pandemic, she says, the phrase “new normal” is also bandied about without being given much critical definition.

The 33-year-old adds: “We have our own normal and abnormal happenings in our personal lives. You could get a health scare or have your money stolen or social media accounts hacked. But the outer world can also intrude on you. To be normal is to be privileged.”

Recent developments in Gaza have borne this out. Yagnya speaks with anger about the bizarreness of finding cat videos next to images of children dying in their mother’s arms on social media platforms.

To be alive today is to live with a cognitive dissonance, a fracturing that is reflected in Hi, Can You Hear Me?’s non-linear form.

“There is a sense of taking the whole picture, as if it were made of glass, and then you take it and just violently throw it on the floor,” she says. “We play a good diplomatic role. Singaporeans are very good at treading the line for fear of fracturing their normality. But my question is always: at what cost?”

TNS artistic director Alvin Tan, 61, who co-directs, says Yagnya is one of the few playwrights who write fractal scenes and manage to connect them through intuitive and associative means.

He finds joy in the chaos of the interrelated episodes, which do not hand meanings to audiences on a silver platter. “We want to preserve that fragmentation and yet scaffold it so audiences can engage,” he says.

The “old-fashioned” linear narrative is an illusion of how life is lived. “Who makes sense of all the fragments I see? I do. There is no one else I can depend upon.”