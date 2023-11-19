Singapore Writers Festival: Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, the Marvel universe and a debate on AI

SINGAPORE – F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby, did not have to translate what a sandwich is to his readers. In the same way, a Vietnamese-American writer should not have to explain what pho is.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen on Nov 18 said that the people he is writing for – himself and Vietnamese people – do not expect the translation, and that others can expend the effort to “crawl inside the voices” of non-white writers, just as non-native English speakers do when they read Fitzgerald and Jane Austen.