Sifa 2024: Painter Genevieve Chua gets dancers to scroll, unlock and zoom in Wilful Machine

Genevieve Chua's performance installation Wilful Machine is the painter's first foray into performance work. PHOTO: SEAN LEE
Shawn Hoo
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 05:47 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 03:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Singaporean painter Genevieve Chua has noticed how society’s relationship with technology has changed the way one interacts with or talks about the world. Every time a person sees a screen, he or she is tempted to swipe or scroll, Chua says.

“Even in painting, in the last few years, there are certain kinds of vocabulary that I use to describe my painting that conventionally painters wouldn’t use, like cropping, zooming in and zooming out,” says Chua, who primarily works with painting and abstraction.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top