Sifa 2024: Painter Genevieve Chua gets dancers to scroll, unlock and zoom in Wilful Machine

SINGAPORE – Singaporean painter Genevieve Chua has noticed how society’s relationship with technology has changed the way one interacts with or talks about the world. Every time a person sees a screen, he or she is tempted to swipe or scroll, Chua says.

“Even in painting, in the last few years, there are certain kinds of vocabulary that I use to describe my painting that conventionally painters wouldn’t use, like cropping, zooming in and zooming out,” says Chua, who primarily works with painting and abstraction.