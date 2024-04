SINGAPORE – Local experimental band The Observatory’s Dharma grew up with caves in his backyard, but he had not entered these subterranean portals until a visit to Gua Gunung Runtuh in late 2022.

In the cave where archaeologists excavated the 11,000-year-old Perak Man – the oldest human skeleton found in Malaysia – Dharma recalls going off the beaten track with his band members, only to reach a point where it was pitch black.