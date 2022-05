Singapore International Festival of Arts

Pasir Panjang Power Centre

Friday (May 20)

Imagine a people who live today as they lived before the dawn of history and coming face-to-face with the 21st century. Does a civilisation of shifting cultivators and headhunters for millennia embrace modernism and change, or stick to the old ways of the forefathers? These questions were posed in Mepaan, the grand opener of this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).