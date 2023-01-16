Music review: OMM showcased breadth of film and games music in sweeping concert

Composer Misugi Tsumugu's Tatsumeeko Suite for a mass multiplayer online role-playing game, received a world premiere at the concert. PHOTO: YONG JUN YI
The OMM was joined by more than 130 singers from Voices of Singapore for a memorable Disney segment. PHOTO: YONG JUN YI

Chang Tou Liang

Updated
39 sec ago
Published
7 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Concert

OMM Goes To The Movies IV

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top