Dress up in Chanel, whirl at a Parisian ball in award-winning VR show Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li

The virtual-reality experience Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li will play from March 2 to 17 as part of the Singapore Street Festival. PHOTO: SINGAPORE STREET FESTIVAL
Shawn Hoo
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 02:10 PM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 02:00 PM
SINGAPORE – When Spanish choreographer and dancer Blanca Li premiered her virtual-reality (VR) show in 2021, spectators had to sport a hefty 9kg of equipment to enter her fantasy world.

Despite this technical challenge, Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li (The Parisian Ball By Blanca Li) – an immersive VR theatrical dance performance that tells a Parisian love story – went on to win in the Best VR Experience category at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and has toured internationally to more than 50,000 participants to date.

