SEOUL – K-pop art influencers Namjoon and Jimin from BTS were just some of the stars who lent their presence to the second edition of international art fair Frieze Seoul, which opened its doors to VIPs on Wednesday evening (Sept 6).

The fair, which runs at COEX in the affluent Gangnam district from Sept 6 to 9, saw crowded halls on its preview day as international curators, collectors and art lovers landed in the South Korean capital for the fair and the city-wide Seoul Art Week.