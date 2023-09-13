‘Consider hope and action over nihilism’: Street artist Shepard Fairey paints Tanjong Pagar mural

SINGAPORE – This week, Singapore joined cities around the world, including Johannesburg, Paris and Lisbon, in being able to boast a mural by celebrated American street artist Shepard Fairey.

Measuring 24m by 13m, the expansive, iconographical work in blue, gold, red, black and cream is the 53-year-old’s message of peace and harmony for the country. The mural includes a portrait of a woman with a rose, a dove carrying a flower that has grown out of barbed wire and a target board with a peace symbol in the middle.