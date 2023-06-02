Concert review: OMM shines with Elgar while pianist Yevgeny Sudbin fares better in solo recital

Yevgeny Sudbin plays Rach 2

With Orchestra of the Music Makers

Esplanade Concert Hall

Last Saturday, 7.30pm

Poetry Of Ecstasy

Yevgeny Sudbin Piano Recital

Victoria Concert Hall

Thursday, 7.30pm

Russian pianist Yevgeny Sudbin is no stranger in Singapore, having made Sergei Rachmaninov and Alexander Scriabin concerto recordings with the national orchestra.

In commemoration of Russian composer Rachmaninov’s 150th birth anniversary, his very popular Second Piano Concerto was given an airing by Sudbin and the Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) led by Chan Tze Law.

Given its familiarity and having recorded it before, it was surprising to see Sudbin perform with a tablet score. A safety net, perhaps.

Riding on high passion and flowing Russian juices, a potent blend of heart-on-sleeve melancholy and vulnerability, the performance was on edge throughout.

And then it happened. Sudbin’s entry after the finale’s furious fugato was unusually emphatic, but a momentary lapse saw him scrambling to recover. The concerto’s exciting last pages saw a recovery and strong finish, but the copybook had somewhat been blotted.

The much less frenetic encore of Russian composer Scriabin’s Etude In C Sharp Minor (Op.2 No.1) was a soothing balm.

The evening’s highest lights came from the orchestra on its own. Mikhail Glinka’s Ruslan And Ludmilla Overture made for a thrilling opener, bringing to mind the Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s 2014 BBC Proms debut, but it was a rare performance of Edward Elgar’s monumental First Symphony In A Flat Major that stole the show.

Conductor Chan is a born Elgarian, one who truly understands the English composer’s direction of nobilmente (nobility) in his music.

In the 50-minute-long work, once described by English conductor Thomas Beecham as the musical equivalent of St Pancras Station (a mighty red-bricked edifice topped with Gothic towers and turrets), grandeur and pomp were brought out with neither trepidation nor apology.

After a respite of four days, Sudbin returned refreshed for his solo recital, reliving repertoire from his most celebrated CD recordings.

Opening with Joseph Haydn’s Sonata In B Minor (Hob.XV1:32), his vision of seriousness balanced with biting wit refuted any notion that the Austrian composer was dry or academic.

Mastery of sonority on the modern piano with a liberal use of pedalling may seem at odds with period instrument practice, but it mattered little when the results are aurally alluring.

The best case was made for a selection of six Domenico Scarlatti sonatas, which alternated between slow and fast numbers. His freely added new harmonies and octave doublings enhanced rather than detracted from the listening experience.

Although arguably the best part of the recital, piano students will, however, be advised not to follow suit in their associated board examinations.