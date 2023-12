Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Victoria Concert Hall

Dec 14, 8.15pm

In a year when notable cellists, including Mischa Maisky, Jan Vogler and Chen Yibai, visited Singapore, it was perhaps Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s appearance that was most anticipated. Winner of the BBC Young Musician Competition in 2016, he garnered worldwide attention performing at the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.